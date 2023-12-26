Wintry weather will continue to impact a good portion of KELOLAND as we head through the rest of the day and into the night. We’ve already seen some solid snow totals in central and western South Dakota, with more possible through the rest of the day.

Various winter weather headlines remain in effect through Tuesday night, including a blizzard warning for a majority of central and western KELOLAND. An ice storm warning also is in place for north-central South Dakota through midnight tonight.

Please avoid traveling if you are able to do so, as conditions will remain rather treacherous…between blowing snow, poor visibility, and icy conditions as well.

While conditions gradually improve through the day on Wednesday, we’ll have lingering snow and rain showers at times East River as low pressure will be slow to depart. Little to no new accumulation is expected, but it will be something to consider if you have any plans.

Once we reach Thursday, things quiet down on both sides of the river. In fact, the rest of the week, month, and year are all shaping up to be mainly quiet with a lack of active weather to watch.

We’ll even start the New Year on a quiet note with seasonable temperatures overall…though we may trend above average again by the middle of next week.

Speaking of temperatures, we’ll likely remain near to below average on the thermometer for the end of the week and the weekend. With that said, however, odds for near to above average temperatures are favored as we head into the first full calendar week of January.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: