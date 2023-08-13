The rain continues to move through the region, soaking several parts of KELOLAND.

Totals from 4 pm CDT Saturday to 4 pm CDT Sunday

We’ll continue to watch the skies as low pressure is slow to wind up and move out of the region.

A few storms to the southeast may be strong to severe going into the later part of the evening, where a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather is in place. This risk area is along and east of I-29 going into SW Minnesota and NW Iowa. Wind and hail are the main concerns, though an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Overnight lows fall into the 50s with a few upper 40s in the Black Hills and near 60 to the southeast.

Beginning on Monday, we have some pretty quiet weather to enjoy. We do, however, have the chance for some scattered showers East River into the afternoon. Out west, we’ll have sunshine from start to finish.

Highs for Monday hold in the 70s across much of the region, with some low 80s popping up now and again out west.

Everyone gets in on more sunshine and warmer temperatures for Tuesday, as summer remains us that we are not quite done with the heat yet.

Highs climb into the 80s to near 90 degrees…the latter being more likely West River. South winds also take over at this point.

The rest of the week is, in general, pretty quiet with a gradual warm-up that carries us into the second half of the week. Rain chances are going to be rather tough to come by on both sides of the river through Friday.

By next weekend, we’ll have plenty of heat to go around with 90s coming back into the picture. We’ll also have to watch for the chance to see rain move in as well out west at first and then migrate eastward later on.