SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Quiet weather to end the month with light snow showers to begin December.

We’ve been following light snow and flurries in central and eastern KELOLAND this morning. While many locations will stay less than an inch, heavier snow showers have developed near Platte where around an inch of accumulation will be likely.

It will be a colder than average day for many in eastern KELOLAND as highs only reach the 20s. Slightly warmer temps can be expected in western South Dakota with highs in the lower 40s. Western KELOLAND will also have stronger winds with gusts in the 30s. Winds will NOT be as strong as what we had yesterday in eastern KELOLAND.

Temperatures will slowly warm for KELOLAND tomorrow and Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will reach the 30s in eastern KELOLAND to near 50 in western South Dakota.

We’ll try the same thing for Wednesday with highs in the 40s and low 50s.

A cold front will move through KELOLAND on Thursday to allow for colder temps, but dry skies. The cold temperatures will remain for the first weekend of December as we also watch for light snow showers in southeast KELOLAND.