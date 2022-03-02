It’s another mild day across KELOLAND. A front continues to sit over eastern KELOLAND, separating the coolest air in NE South Dakota from the warmest air to the south and west. With a light breeze, temperatures have cooled from the exceptionally warm days we’ve had the past couple days.

2 PM

Skies will be cloudy tonight, and we could see some light snow after midnight tonight, moving in from the north. Lows will be in the single digits in the north to around 20 in the south, with a northeast breeze. Rapid City will be a little warmer, with a SE breeze and the possibility of fog.

Tomorrow we expect light snow in the morning, and there might be a few drops of rain mixed in with the snow. We expect around an inch of snow, though there could be a narrow band of slightly higher amounts. After the morning snow, it will still be a cloudy day. Highs will be in the mid 20s to low 30s East River, and the 40s in the west.

With a developing storm system to our southwest, Friday will be cloudy. Temperatures will be mild, in the 40s to around 50. Winds will be from the east, setting up the system that will come in from the southwest by Friday night with increasing cloud cover and precipitation beginning by Saturday morning.

The current setup looks like we’ll have rain in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND Saturday morning, while colder temperatures in northern and western South Dakota should produce widespread snow in those areas. We expect rain in Sioux Falls, but to the SE in northwest Iowa there could actually be thunderstorms as the low pressure system moving through Nebraska winds up. Sioux Falls is likely to start with rainfall because temperatures will be in the low 30s, but as colder temperatures arrive, there should be a changeover to snowfall later in the day. It will also become breezy later in the day as colder air is drawn in.

We expect it to be a wet, sloppy snow. Depending on the track and the temperatures, current projections are for Sioux Falls to get an inch or two on top of the rain, while Aberdeen comes in at 2-4″, Pierre 3-5″, and 2-3 in Rapid City. As the direction of the storm becomes clearer, we’ll be able to refine the expected amounts.

Snow will continue Saturday night, and it will be somewhat breezy. Right now, we think the snowfall will wind down Sunday morning as the low pressure system spins away to the northeast. Sunday will see diminishing cloud cover during the afternoon, but the winds and snow cover will make it a colder day, with highs only in the 20s to around 30.

It will be partly to mostly sunny for Monday through Wednesday to start next week, with near-normal temperatures that will be cooler where we have remaining snow cover. Colder than normal temperatures are expected for the second half of next week.