SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Temperatures have been slightly above normal this afternoon. Winds have been light out of the south, but they are switching and becoming stronger in western South Dakota. There has been thick cloud cover all day, and snow is starting in the Black Hills.

As of 2 PM

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted starting this afternoon through tomorrow morning in the northern Black Hills. The area could see 3 to 5 inches of snow with strong winds.

Strong winds will be prevalent in western South Dakota overnight. Light snow showers are possible across KELOLAND starting late this evening and overnight. We could see fog redevelop overnight. Low temperatures are going to drop into the upper teens to mid 20s.

Tomorrow brings light snow showers in central and eastern KELOLAND. There will be stronger winds out of the northwest for central and western South Dakota. High temperatures are going to be much like today in the upper 20s and 30s. This first round of snow will remain light, we are expecting totals to stay under an inch.

There is a break coming on Sunday. We will have light winds. There could be a few breaks in the clouds. Temperatures are going to be near normal in the 20s to low 30s. Sunday night could bring light snow showers in western South Dakota and southeastern KELOLAND.

There is more snow coming into southeastern KELOLAND on Monday. Sioux Falls could see 1 to 3 inches of snow with this system. There could be higher amounts to the south and east of Sioux Falls.

There is a third round of snow coming for the middle of the week. Timing and amounts are still being determined at this time. The third round of snow will bring in much colder air by the end of the week and into next weekend.