Fresh cloud cover will have an impact on temperatures for the next few days – and it’s not a helpful one. We expect temperatures to remain colder than normal both day and night through Friday.

We had a very cold morning, with all of KELOLAND below zero. Aberdeen was just a few degrees above it’s existing record low. But we also had a northerly breeze that created some excessive wind chills, lower than -30 to start the day.

This afternoon we’ve had a light breeze that held down temperatures despite sunshine in eastern KELOLAND. Cloud cover is increasing from the SW to the NE ahead of a fairly weak incoming weather system. Many locations have struggled to get above zero today.

2 PM

Tonight will be mostly cloudy but cold again, though probably not as cold as last night. There will just be a light easterly breeze, so wind chills won’t be much of an issue. But the night will be cold, below zero across KELOLAND. We’ll drop to the teens below zero in NE South Dakota.

Tomorrow we’ll have a low pressure system centered in Colorado that will spin snowfall toward KELOLAND, mainly toward Sioux Falls and the tri-state area. The system will be – like most of this winter – moisture starved, so we’re mostly looking like inch-or-less amounts. Winds will be northeast but pretty light, so blowing snow should not be an issue. Skies will remain mostly cloudy in central and eastern KELOLAND. Highs will remain much below normal, in the single digits in the north to the low teen in the south.

Friday morning will be cold again, in the teens below zero in central and eastern KELOLAND. We’ll start the day with partly cloudy skies, becoming mostly sunny during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain cold, in the teens to around 20 East River and the 20s to the west.

The weekend will see temperatures warming significantly. Saturday looks sunny. We’ll start in the single digits in the morning. Saturday afternoon, with abundant sunshine, should warm to the 30s East River and the low 40s in the west. Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny, in the 30s to mid 40s. Rapid City will be partly cloudy and near 50 degrees.

Monday, the final day of February, will be in the 40s. Tuesday we begin March a few degrees warmer, much above normal.

Warm temperatures will remain through midweek, before we cool back to normal for the first weekend of March. We’ll introduce chances for snowfall into the forecast for Thursday, as the temperatures start to decline.