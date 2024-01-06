SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have fog to start the day in eastern KELOLAND and light snow showers. Visibility is down to around 2 miles in eastern and south central KELOLAND.

The snow showers will continue in eastern KELOLAND through the afternoon. These are going to stay light with totals under an inch. Winds will stay mostly light, stronger in central KELOLAND. High temperatures will be near or slightly above normal in the upper 20s and 30s with sunshine in western South Dakota.

Things start quieting down tonight. We will keep mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Temperatures are going to fall into the single digits and low teens.

We will have a mostly quiet day tomorrow as well. We will have mostly cloudy skies. The winds will stay very light. High temperatures will be near normal in the 20s to low 30s across KELOLAND.

Starting later tomorrow evening into the day on Monday, we have a Winter Storm Watch in southeastern KELOLAND. We are expecting 4 to 7 inches of snow in Sioux Falls and the area to the south could see even higher amounts. Most of this snow will be centered in southeastern KELOLAND.

The snow will start early Monday morning, through the day, finally clearing out by Tuesday morning. Winds should stay mostly light in the area that will have the most snow. Stronger winds are expected in Rapid City and western South Dakota. High temperatures will be near normal in the 20s across KELOLAND.

There is a break coming on Tuesday across the area. A chance of snow returns Wednesday or Thursday in KELOLAND. There will be stronger winds with this chance of snow. There is much colder air on the way for the end of the week and into next weekend.