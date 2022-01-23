Light Snow Possible Today into Monday; Cold Tuesday – Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 23

Our parade of weak systems will continue as we go into the second half of the weekend.

While we do have the chance to see some snow showers across portions of our East River locations, accumulation totals are expected to be light…under an inch in most places.

Southerly winds will help push temperatures a bit higher today, with 30s East River and some 50s to the west.

Additional snow showers are possible tonight, with some mixing possible at times at first. Be mindful of this if you’re headed anywhere this evening and into the night. Snow accumulation totals of around an inch are possible.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s across much of the area, though the northeast may be in the teens and single digits.

Snow showers linger on Monday, with little accumulation expected through the day. The bigger story will be falling temperatures through the day as a cold front pushes through KELOLAND. Highs will be achieved early in the morning, so get ready for another ride down the thermometer through the day with breezy conditions.

Wind chill headlines are likely for some areas as we go into Tuesday morning and even Wednesday morning for some, with sub-zero lows expected during this time.

Highs, however, rebound after Tuesday. Much of the rest of the week features temperatures near to above average for this time of year. In fact, we may be able to stay above average through the end of the month.

Beyond a small chance for some snow showers on Thursday with the passage of a weak system, much of the long-range outlook is dry and quiet.