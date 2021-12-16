Light Snow Possible to the Northeast on Friday; Mainly Quiet Afterward; Storm Center PM Update: Thursday, December 16

After a very active afternoon and evening on Wednesday, we get in on a brief break as we head into the night.

While cloud cover does increase, much of the region remains pretty quiet across KELOLAND. Overnight lows fall into the teens through much of the region, with some exceptions on the “milder” side to the south and colder side to the northeast.

Much of your Friday is looking pretty good, though it will be rather breezy at times. To the northeast and in western KELOLAND, we do have the chance to see some light accumulating snow. A few inches of accumulating snow is possible, especially in NE KELOLAND, so keep this in mind if you are going to be out and about.

Highs in the northeast will be stuck in the 20s, while the rest of KELOLAND is able to climb into the low to mid 30s.

Sunshine returns across much of the area, though a few flurries may try to linger East River in the morning. This is also where we get our chilliest day of the next seven. Highs only reach the teens and 20s through eastern and central KELOLAND, with low 30s out west.

After a brief spike on the thermometer on Sunday will give way to a chillier start to the new work week.

Through much of the week leading into Christmas weekend, we’ll remain mainly dry beyond a few rather weak disturbances that try to make their presence known. We may see a few flurries on Thursday and then again by next Friday, but that’s just about it.

Temperatures hover near average by day and by night as we get closer to Christmas weekend, though we may try to warm up a bit to the southwest.