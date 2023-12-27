Light snow continues to fall this morning across parts of KELOLAND. The Gregory area has picked up around 14″ so far.

The ice has been quite thick across the far north. This is the view from Mobridge this morning.

The heavy snow also made an impact into the Black Hills. You can see the blanket of white in Deadwood with the picture below.

On radar, the bands of light snow continue to move into KELOLAND, but they are decreasing slowly. All of the advisories have been allowed to expire as of 6am for South Dakota.

Roads are still slick and packed with snow in many areas of central, western, and northern KELOLAND. As of 7am, parts of I-90 are still under no travel advisories west of Chamberlain.

This storm system sure delivered the water to KELOLAND. This is not a storm total map, but the 3 day totals are 1 to 3″ of total water. That fell in the form of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow across a wide area. Sioux Falls picked up 1.8″ of precipitation. If all of that had fallen as snow, it would have been around 18″!

The heaviest snow totals fell in central and western KELOLAND, where a few pockets measured around a foot.

Here’s a look at Futurecast. You can see the final bands of snow will rotate across KELOLAND today.

Here are the details of the forecast.