Light Snow Chances Today, Milder Weekend Ahead: Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, January 27th

Areas of snow have been developing this morning, especially in the Black Hills region as shown on our LIVE Cam from Deadwood

You can see additional light snow areas in North Dakota. We expect pockets of light snow to move across KELOLAND today.

A winter weather advisory has been posted for the northern Black Hills today where 3-6″ of snow is possible.

Temperatures will be falling today across the northeast. Even Sioux Falls will peak on temperatures this morning and then fall into the afternoon. Tomorrow morning will be much colder across eastern KELOLAND, but the cool down will be short-lived.

Looking out into early February, we still expect some snow in the region. A powerful storm will move across the mid section of the nation by February 2-4th, but the majority of the snow is still aiming to our south.

Colder air will filter into the nation behind this storm. The big question is how long will the below temperatures last into early February.

Expect falling temperatures today across the northeast through the teens by mid afternoon. 30s are likely much of the day West River where snow chances will be higher.

Lows tonight will drop into single digits above and below zero east of the James Valley.

Sunshine will return tomorrow and bring temperatures into the 30s and 40s.

Most locations will be warmer this weekend. Sioux Falls could hit near 50 by Monday ahead of the arctic cold front.