The first winter storm of the season for eastern and southeastern KELOLAND has made its way out, but blowing snow will continue to be a concerns as we head into the evening and part of the night.

Another chance for snow will come along overnight into Wednesday morning out west and East River by the afternoon and evening. This won’t be another major event, as we are generally expecting an inch or less of accumulation.

We’ll get another break on Thursday morning before our next snow chance arrives later in the evening and into Thursday night. Another chance for some snow showers comes along for Friday into early Saturday.

Then our attention goes to the big headline of the extended forecast: Bitter cold. The first true blast of arctic air comes into KELOLAND by the weekend and lingers into the start of next week. Highs from Saturday through next Monday will struggle to get above zero at times, with overnight lows in the teens below zero. Please plan and prepare accordingly for this intense cold.

Even beyond the 7 day forecast, odds for below average temperatures remain favored. While it won’t be as frigid as what we’ll experience this weekend into the start of next week, it’ll still be cold all the same.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: