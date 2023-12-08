Light snow and wind will make for a slow commute tomorrow morning.

A light wintry mix is falling in western and northern KELOLAND this afternoon. This will eventually turn to all snow after sunset. The light snow and strong wind will move into central South Dakota this evening and eastern KELOLAND late tonight.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are in effect for northeast KELOLAND. While snow amounts will stay less than 3 inches, it’s the strong wind creating blowing snow that will be a problem. Pay attention to changing road conditions tonight and tomorrow morning.

In general, amounts will stay less than an inch for many locations with the exceptions being northeast South Dakota and the Black Hills.

Once the snow stops tomorrow, expect a decrease in cloud cover, but strong winds will remain. Temperatures in eastern KELOLAND will remain steady or slowly fall during the day while central and western South Dakota will be near 40.

Sunday will be dry, less windy, and a little warmer. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s.

Next week will be dry and above average with highs in the 40s. Some have a chance at 50 degrees on Thursday.