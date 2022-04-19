Thick clouds are draped over eastern KELOLAND, with partly cloudy skies to the west. We expect they’ll eventually produce some light showers (up to 1/10”) in western South Dakota this evening. In the meantime, southeast winds are again becoming brisk, with a huge difference in temperatures. Temperatures remain much colder than normal in eastern KELOLAND underneath the cloud deck.

1 pm

Tonight a low pressure center will cross through KELOLAND, bringing light rain showers with it. Some of those showers will start in eastern South Dakota toward morning.

Otherwise, with the brisk SE wind, lows will remain a few degrees either side of 40.

Tomorrow we’ll have rain showers, mainly in the morning. We’ve been saying a few tenths of an inch of rainfall… the low end west of I-29 and the high end east of I-29. There might even be some lightning in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. As the showers pass through, there will be a breezy NW wind. But temperatures will warm nevertheless, around 60 in eastern KELOLAND and a few degrees warmer in the west.

Thursday looks like the calmest day of the week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and an easterly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rapid City will be windier and warmer, in the upper 60s.

Another low pressure system will come through KELOLAND on Friday and Saturday, returning with strong winds. There will also be rain, and probably some thunderstorms in southern KELOLAND including Sioux Falls. A brisk south wind will push Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND into the 70s on Friday, the rest of the area in the 60s. Beneficial rainfall is possible.

Some of the thunderstorms we see in SE KELOLAND on Friday and Friday night could be on the strong side. The Storm Prediction Center is already eyeing the area for the possibility of severe weather.

There could be some lingering showers on Sunday after the system passes, with strong winds dragging more cold air into KELOLAND. Rapid City could actually get a few inches of snow as colder air mixes in. After early morning highs, Sunday afternoon’s temperatures will only be in the 40s to low 50s, warmest in SE KELOLAND.

Monday will also be breezy, though not as windy. It will be very cool, with highs in the upper 40s in NE South Dakota to the low 50s across the rest of the region.

Unfortunately, the rest of next week also looks colder than normal. In fact, it looks like temperatures will be colder than normal through the first few days of May.