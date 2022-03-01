We’re enjoying one last warm, Spring day. Well, it’s the first day of “meteorological” Spring anyway. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures are again more than 20 degrees above normal across KELOLAND, with only a gentle breeze.

2 PM

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with temperatures remaining mild in the 20s to low 30s, with a gentle southerly breeze.

Tomorrow won’t be as warm, though still above normal under partly cloudy skies. A ribbon of light snow showers will again come through the far NE corner of South Dakota into western Minnesota, where there will be a brisk NE wind. Areas south of that band of snowfall will be in the 50s, with Rapid City around 60 degrees.

That band of snow showers along with cooler air will come through Sioux Falls and southern KELOLAND during the morning hours of Thursday. The snow showers may be mixed with rain showers, mainly in the southern half of KELOLAND. Snowfall amounts Thursday morning have increased just a touch, with indications now that we may see some one inch amounts. Afternoon highs will only be in the upper 20s in the north to the mid 30s in Sioux Falls and the SE, with 40s in western South Dakota.

With a developing storm system to our southwest, Friday will be cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s, coolest in the north. It could also be a little breezy, as we watch the storm system developing in the southwestern US, because it will be coming this way. We expect snowfall to begin Friday evening and night, spreading SW to NE across KELOLAND by Saturday morning.

Saturday looks like widespread snowfall across KELOLAND. Due to the orientation of this system, coming off a low pressure system to our south, this storm Friday night and Saturday has to the potential to give us several inches of snowfall, along with somewhat breezy winds. This system appears to be the first sign of a change in our weather pattern. The track of the system will also determine if we get rainfall in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND early Saturday morning before colder air changes us over to snowfall.

Snow may linger into early Saturday morning, depending on how fast the storm system moves away to the northeast. One thing that is more certain is that temperatures will be colder on Sunday and Monday, with highs only in the 20s. Even the temperatures we’re forecasting may have to be adjusted based on the possibility of higher snowfall amounts.

After that, get ready for a prolonged cold spell. Indications are that we’ll be much below normal for temperatures through mid March.