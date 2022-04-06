Strong winds continue to blow across KELOLAND, something that will continue through tomorrow and then slowly diminish from west to east on Friday. We’ve already seen some light rain and snow showers, and they will occasionally occur under a thick layer of clouds that envelops KELOLAND. Temperatures are below average, and going to stay that way until the weekend.

2 PM

Tonight we’ll see more rain and rain mixed with snow in eastern KELOLAND. The system is moisture starved, so rain amounts will only be a few tenths of an inch. Winds from the NW at 25-50 mph or more will continue across the KELOLAND, with High Wind Warnings remaining in effect. A Winter Weather Advisory is posted overnight through tomorrow in NE South Dakota along the Buffalo Ridge into SW Minnesota – where the wind turbines are. The area could get 1-4” of snowfall, but very strong winds will create difficult driving conditions.

The rain/snow mix will continue tomorrow in eastern KELOLAND, though most locations – including Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, will get an inch or less of snow. But the winds will be extreme, NW 30-50 mph in eastern KELOLAND and gusting over 60 mph in Rapid City and western South Dakota.

Clouds should break up from west to east on Friday, and the winds will diminish from west to east during the day as well. Despite the sunshine, highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s in eastern KELOLAND, with those brisk north winds. Rapid City will be warmer, in the low to mid 50s, as the winds slow down.

The start of the weekend looks dry and warmer. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with the low to mid 50s East River and the low 60s to the west. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with the upper 50s to around 60. There could be some Sunday showers, but they should be light.

The next system starts to impact us late on Monday, after mild daytime temps in the mid 50s East River. This wet system will bring increasing chances of rainfall from west to east on Tuesday (snow mix in the west). Potentially significant rain or snow is possible from Tuesday to Thursday of next week, and winds will pick up as well. On paper, it is the kind of wet spring system we need to counter our ongoing drought problems.