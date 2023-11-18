SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been another warm day across KELOLAND. Temperatures are 15 to 20° above normal. High temperatures ranged from the upper 50s to upper 60s. Winds have been light all day with clear skies.

As of 3 PM

Clouds will start filling in tonight from west to east. Winds will stay light. Low temperatures will drop into the 20s and low 30s.

We will have thick cloud cover for your Sunday. Winds will stay mostly light for the day. High temperatures will be slightly cooler than today, but still well above normal. Highs will be in the 50s across KELOLAND. We could see light rain showers in south central and southeastern KELOLAND in the afternoon towards evening.

Widespread light rain shower chances will continue into the day on Monday. Thick cloud cover will be persistent. Winds will be stronger in western South Dakota. Temperatures will be closer to normal, with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday brings in stronger winds in central and eastern KELOLAND, with slightly cooler temperatures. Wednesday could see a slight raise in temperatures before a cold Thanksgiving. Black Friday could see a few light snow showers throughout KELOLAND. The cold will linger into next weekend and the end of the month.