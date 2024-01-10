Some light snow will continue to linger in southeastern KELOLAND over the afternoon and evening, and while it does exit eventually, it won’t be the last time we talk about snow for the rest of the work and school week.

In fact, our next chance for snow moves in on Thursday into early Friday morning. This time around, chances for snow are better the closer to and south of I-90 you go…especially in eastern and southeastern KELOLAND.

It won’t be a blockbuster, but a few inches of accumulation are possible the farther south and east you go. Keep this in mind with your commute on Thursday and even on Friday as well.

Snow showers will linger in the morning and then reappear later in the day as another clipper moves through the region on Friday into Saturday. Again, this is a mainly light event with an inch or less of accumulation extended.

That brings us to our main headline for the weekend and the start of next week: Bitter cold. An arctic air mass will make its move and plunge into the continental United States, sending the coldest air of the season by far into our neck of the woods.

Daytime highs may not get above zero on multiple occasions, and that’s cold enough on its own. We’ll also have to watch for dangerously cold wind chill factors during this time. Wind chill headlines are likely as we head into early next week. Please plan accordingly for some intense cold.

While winter’s chill will ease off into the middle of next week, we’ll still be looking at below average temperatures across KELOLAND.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: