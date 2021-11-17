Less windy, but even colder tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, November 17

Northwest winds continue to blow, so despite partly to mostly sunny skies it is a dramatically colder day than yesterday. Some parts of SE KELOLAND – including Sioux Falls – are close to 30 degrees colder than Wednesday. Temperatures are below-normal across KELOLAND, and the brisk NW wind is making it feel even colder.

2 PM

Winds will still be fairly brisk overnight, out of the northwest. With mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop down into the low 20s. Rapid City may reach the teens.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny across KELOLAND, and the northwest winds won’t be as strong – though it will still be fairly breezy in the morning. Despite the sunshine, afternoon temperatures will be even colder than today, topping out in the mid 30s East River, and the low 40s in the west.

Friday looks mostly cloudy as brisk south winds will warm us back to November-normal temperatures, in the mid 40s in the East and the upper 40s to low 50s in the west.

A weak cold front will drop down on us for Saturday, so skies will again be mostly cloudy. The front could produce a few sprinkles or light showers, though amounts look to be under a tenth of an inch. A few flurries may mix with the sprinkles during the coldest period of the day.

Skies will be brighter, partly cloudy on Sunday. But a brisk north wind means Sunday will also be colder, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

Monday looks cold, especially in the morning when we expect to dip down into the teens. Afternoon highs on Monday will be about ten degrees colder than normal in Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND. Rapid City and the west will be much warmer, in the low 50s.

Temperatures will moderate on Tuesday, back to the 40s – but the warmup will be temporary. Behind another front it looks cold for Thanksgiving, and there are indications we might be in for an inch-type snowfall on Thanksgiving. We should warm a few degrees for Black Friday, but no big warmups are in sight for the remainder of November.