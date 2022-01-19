Less wind, but cold again tonight and tomorrow: Storm Center PM Update – Wednesday, January 19

We’ve had cold temperatures and serious wind chills, leading to a sunny but cold day. After a subzero start in many locations, with wind chills to -35… many locations are struggling to warm beyond single digits.

2 pm

Tonight will be another clear and very cold night, though there will be very wind to magnify the cold air. Lows will drop below zero in most of central and eastern KELOLAND. The northeast corner of South Dakota will approach 20 below with the center of the cold air mass drifting through. Winds will be from the north and eventually switch to the south, but they will be light in any case.

Tomorrow will be sunny and only a couple degrees warmer, into the low teens in eastern KELOLAND with a light south breeze under clear skies. Western South Dakota will be warmer, in the 20s to around 30 degrees.

Winds will return on Friday. Sioux Falls and eastern KELOLAND will have a brisk south wind, that will turn to the northwest along with an incoming front. There could be some light snow (late in the day for Sioux Falls), but amounts continue to look under an inch. Highs will hover around 30 degrees East River, to around 40 in the west.

Saturday looks like the quieter day of the weekend, with partly cloudy skies and cool afternoon temperatures in the low 20s. Western South Dakota will be mostly cloudy, and near 40.

Sunday will include some light snow chances (under an inch), with temperatures in the mid 20s East River, while the west will soar to the upper 30s or even upper 40s.

Monday’s temperatures will be about the same, though it will be windy in the west. We have also added a chance of light snow (under an inch) across KELOLAND, along with the brisk winds

Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week, as the center of an arctic air mass comes through KELOLAND. We’ll have a subzero morning, and then afternoon highs only in the single digits to teens in eastern KELOLAND even though skies will be mostly sunny. Rapid City will be warmer, but it may also see a little more light snow (under an inch).

Temperatures will start to recover on Wednesday. Then we’ll see a warmup, with above-average temperatures Thursday through the following weekend.