SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have had decent rainfall the past couple of days. The heaviest rainfall came to south central KELOLAND where they saw over 5 inches in two days. Sioux Falls had almost an inch and a half. Aberdeen had just under an inch. Pierre and Rapid City both had about 2 inches. Huron had 3.5″ at the airport but not too far away there was closer to 5″.

For today we have a few more rain showers moving through this morning mainly in south central and south eastern KELOLAND. Winds are going to be much lighter than the last couple of days. High temperatures are going to stay around 10° below normal for the middle of October.

We will keep the clouds around for tonight. We will also keep the winds light. Low temperatures will range from the 20s in western South Dakota, 30s to low 40s in central and eastern KELOLAND.

Sunday will be very similar to your Saturday. We will have mostly cloudy skies, but trying to break up in western South Dakota. Winds will stay light out of the north in eastern KELOLAND, and central and western South Dakota will have a southerly breeze. High temperatures will be in the 50s across KELOLAND.

Monday will have partly cloudy skies. The wind will stay light now out of the south. Eastern KELOLAND will have high temperatures in the 50s, central and western South Dakota will be slightly warmer in the 60s.

Temperatures will return to normal on Tuesday, or above in western South Dakota, and Wednesday. Wednesday brings back stronger winds and a chance of rain showers across KELOLAND. Thursday will have temperatures a couple of degrees cooler.