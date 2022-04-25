It sure looks like winter in parts of the Black Hills this morning. This was the view at Terry Peak just before 7am. 22 inches of snow fell this weekend in Lead.

The snow cover in North Dakota is impressive, with over a foot in many spots in the western part of the state.

The weekend moisture really helped the far west and north. We are not getting the numbers we need south and west of Sioux Falls in southcentral SD.

The 30 day totals really show the haves and the have nots.

The 4 inch soil temperature has gone up. We now have a few 50s in the southeast, but those numbers may fall again the next day or two.

The wind gusts on Saturday were a big story. Some of the gusts peaked at 75mph with plenty of blowing dust.

Do you think this month has been windy? The weather records for Sioux Falls show this is the windiest April since 1973. April is typically the windiest month of the year.

Less wind is forecast today and tomorrow, although it’s not gone in our eastern counties. After a chilly start tomorrow morning, highs will be better tomorrow with 60s very common.

The forecast looks dry for midweek, but a storm system to our west should bring more active weather to the plains by Friday into the weekend.

This system looks heathy so far, but the track will important if we are going to impact the drought in the worst areas of KELOLAND.

The 10 day European data is the most bullish. We’ll keep watching.