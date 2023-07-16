After several days of smoky skies and poor air quality, we finally get some improvement across the region as we get ready to start the new work week.

A gradual reduction in smoke will take place as we head into the evening and overnight time frame as our mainly dry cold front pushes southward…so air quality will gradually improve. Along the way, we may see an isolated evening shower or storm to the west.

There is a “Marginal Risk” for severe weather in portions of western KELOLAND and extreme SE KELOLAND as well. Wind and hail are the main concerns with any storm that is able to pop up.

Along the way, we’ll also cool down quite nicely, with overnight lows in the 50s.

A little more cloud cover builds into the region on Monday, but the day is slated to start off dry. Later in the day, we may see some pop-up showers and storms…prompting a “Slight Risk” for severe weather from Spearfish/Belle Fourche southeastward into Bon Homme County. A “Marginal Risk” surrounds that from Buffalo to Mobridge and into SE KELOLAND. The latter also includes the SW corner of South Dakota

Wind and large hail are the main concerns in a similar manner to Sunday night (Though with a higher emphasis on hail for Monday), with highs in the low to mid-80s West River and 70s to low 80s East River.

We’ll have another chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday, with two areas of “Marginal Risk” in place…one in south-central and SE South Dakota and the second toward Aberdeen and Sisseton. Wind and hail are the main concerns.

Highs on Tuesday hold in the 70s/low 80s to the east but warm up into the mid-80s/low-90s for the western half of the region.

A few more isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible near and south of I-90, but areas to the north are expected to be mainly quiet on Wednesday. In fact, we’ll close the work week on a mainly quiet note beyond some showers and storms popping up on Friday for some.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, above-average temperatures are expected to take over as we head deeper into the dog days of summer.