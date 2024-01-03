A foggy start to the day gave way to a rather grey day across KELOLAND…with some locations still dealing with some fog at times.

That early January sun angle won’t do much to burn off that fog effectively, but we’ll gradually watch it dissipate in many areas. With that said, though, be mindful of poor visibility into the evening and night.

We’ll close the abridged work and school week on a cloudy note as a small disturbance makes its move. We may also get some snow showers out of this late Friday into Saturday. While little in the way of accumulation is expected (Generally less than an inch), it’s a sign of things to come as a more active pattern attempts to take over

While Sunday is mainly quiet beyond some flurries late in the evening, we’ll be watching the Monday/Tuesday time frame as another system gets geared up and ready to move in. Chances for snow increase the farther south and east you go, but this is all dependent on the track of this whole event. A shift south and east takes snow out of the equation, while holding steady or even jogging slightly north holds snow in place.

Right now, we do at least have the potential for at least 1″ and even 3″ of snow for some as we head into next Tuesday morning. Keep an eye out for updates as we head toward the weekend as this is subject to change.

Spotty snow shower chances remain in place as we head into the second half of next week, with out first true blast of cold air not too far behind. Odds for below average temperatures are decently favored as we head into the middle of January.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: