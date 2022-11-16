Scattered snow showers have come and gone through KELOLAND once again, accompanied by well below average high temperatures.

As of 2 pm CST Wednesday

As a cold front pushes through the region later this evening and into Thursday, a reinforcing shot of arctic air will fill the void as we get ready to close the week.

Until we get to that point, breezy conditions will hold steady into the night. Overnight lows fall into the teens, with single-digit lows to the west. Wind chill values will be in the single digits above and below zero.

The previously mentioned cold front will push through KELOLAND into Thursday, sending another chance for some snow showers into the region.

We’ll also see the chance for heavier snow return in the Northern Black Hills. A winter storm warning is in effect for that area from late Wednesday into Thursday afternoon. Winter weather advisories are in place along I-90 from the Meade/Pennington County line to the SD/WY border as well as Butte County.

Some areas of the northern hills may see up to six inches of snow or more through Thursday. This, combined with the wind, will create hazardous travel conditions.

Any snow accumulation outside of the Black Hills and East River will be mainly light…an inch or less in many areas. With that said, however, a winter weather advisory is also in effect for north-central and NW KELOLAND, including the Mobridge, Eagle Butte, and Buffalo areas. This advisory, which is in place until late Thursday afternoon, is more in place for blowing snow, poor visibility, and hazardous travel.

Highs on Thursday stay mainly in the 20s, but teens for highs begin to make their move to the north and west. Again, wind chill values will make it feel even colder.

Unseasonably cold air takes hold by Friday and Saturday in the wake of the aforementioned cold front. Highs on Friday may not escape the teens in several areas, with low/mid 20s being the high water mark on the thermometer.

We’ll have a repeat of this on Saturday, but the wind should calm down a little bit. Regardless, it’ll be one more cold day before we FINALLY get in on a change for the better.

Temperatures slowly begin to climb on Sunday in some areas, with milder weather really taking hold by the first half of next week. By milder, I mean closer to average for this time of year…but it’ll still be a noticeable difference.

Temperatures continue to push back toward average by Thanksgiving Day. Average highs by this time are in the low to mid 40s.

Odds for near to above average temperatures win out as we head deeper into next week. Keep in mind, though, that average for this time of year is in the low 40s.