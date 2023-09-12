High pressure has been able to take over once more, allowing sunshine to return and stick around for a little while.

We’ll remain nice and quiet through the night, which will allow temperatures to fall once again into the 40s and 50s across the board. A light breeze will compliment the night.

Wednesday features warmer temperatures compared to Tuesday, but it won’t be overly hot (Especially compared to what we had to kick off the month). Regardless, it’ll be a pleasant day to be outside with highs in the 70s near/east of I-29 and 80s elsewhere. A few evening/overnight showers are possible toward western KELOLAND, but that will be an exception to the overall dry rule.

A cold front will make its move on Thursday, sending better chances for scattered showers and a few storms into central and western KELOLAND at first…then to the northeast later in the evening and overnight. Southeastern KELOLAND should remain dry.

Everyone gets in on a breezy day, but temperatures will vary depending on where you are in regard to the aforementioned front. Ahead of it, we’ll climb into the 80s, with cooler temperatures on the back side of the front.

Some showers and a storm or two of a scattered variety are in the cards for southeastern KELOLAND on Friday, so you’ll want to keep this in mind if you have any outdoor plans…especially with Friday night football on the way once again.

We hit the reset button on Saturday in terms of drier weather coming back into the picture, and we’ll remain that way through the weekend itself and into the start of next week.

Temperature wise, we’ll remain seasonable at first, but a warming trend takes over going into the middle of next week. The extent of this warm-up is in the air (No pun intended), as long-range models are unsure of how to handle the heat. Some at least have us being seasonably warm, while others try to bring in unseasonably warm air…again, not as hot as Labor Day weekend.

With all of that in mind, just know that odds for above average temperatures are favored as we go into the start of fall next weekend.