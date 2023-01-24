With a little more cloud cover in place, we didn’t warm up as much to the east. West River locations, however, still got in on some seasonably mild conditions.

Some midweek snow is in the cards for portions of KELOLAND, especially to the west. A winter storm warning is in effect for the northern Black Hills until 11 pm MST Wednesday. Snow totals of up to a foot are possible. A winter weather advisory is in place for the I-90 corridor through eastern and northern Lawrence County for the same time frame, with 3-6″ possible.

Beyond that, much of the night is mainly quiet. Overnight lows will fall into the teens to low 20s…the latter being more likely near the WY/SD border.

Those snow showers I mentioned earlier are likely the further to the west you go on Wednesday, with just scattered flurry chances to the east. Highs will run a decent spread, with teens and 20s to the east and 20s/30s out west

Thursday will also feature some snow showers in western KELOLAND, while the east is quiet once more.

A late-week system will try to kick temperatures up a bit on Friday with a rain/snow chance in place across several parts of the region. While it won’t be too warm, it’ll still at least be in the 30s in many areas.

We’ll also see chances for snow stick around on Saturday…especially near and south of the I-90 corridor.

We also aren’t expecting to see too much from this system, but we WILL be watching that comes along afterward.

A push of Arctic air will come in by the weekend and set the stage for a rather cold end to the month of January. In fact, February will pick up where January leaves off with this cold as well.

Odds for near to below average temperatures carry into the start of February, with some rather cold days and nights on the way.