Another day, another round of below average highs that are closer to our average lows for this time of year.

As of 3:45 pm CST Tuesday

Scattered snow showers will continue to push through the region through the rest of the day and into the night. Light accumulation is possible (Generally less than an inch) to the east, while portions of the Black Hills see another inch or so before the day is done.

In fact, western portions of KELOLAND have seen a good amount of snow already…with more possible later this week.

Breezy conditions will hold steady into the night. Overnight lows fall into the teens to low 20s East River, with single-digit lows to the west.

Mostly cloudy skies hold steady on Wednesday across much of the region. A few more flurries are possible, with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Some low 30s will be possible toward western KELOLAND.

A cold front will push through KELOLAND into Thursday, sending another chance for some snow showers into the region. The passage of this front will also usher in a brief but strong blast of cold air for the end of the week.

We’ll also see the chance for heavier snow return in the Northern Black Hills. A winter storm watch is in effect for that area from late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Highs on Thursday stay mainly in the 20s, but teens for highs begin to make their move to the north and west.

On top of that, it’s going to be very windy through the end of the week. Wind chill values will likely be in the single digits above and/or below zero…so please plan accordingly if you must be out and about.

Unseasonably cold air comes in by Friday and Saturday in the wake of the aforementioned cold front. Highs on both days may struggle to escape the teens in many areas with even low wind chills at times.

We’ll moderate a little bit on the thermometer by Sunday and more so into the first half of next week. The 7 day forecast ends with 30s and some 40s possible by next Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures continue to push back toward average by Thanksgiving Day. Average highs by this time are in the low to mid 40s.

Odds for near to above average temperatures attempt to take over further south and west as we head deeper into next week.