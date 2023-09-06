We’ve had to contend with low-level smoke all day across KELOLAND, which has compromised air quality in many areas. Please continue to exercise caution if you must be out and are prone to respiratory problems.

Smoke slowly dissipates as we go into the night as we stay pretty quiet overall. We’ll have lows fall into the 50s West River and 40s to the east.

Partly to mostly sunny skies with less smoke in the atmosphere will take over for central and eastern KELOLAND, while we watch for the chance to see a few showers to the west.

Highs rebound a bit compared to Wednesday, with temperatures in the low to mid 80s in many locations.

Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, we may see a few showers and thunderstorms in central and southeastern KELOLAND…so keep this in mind as you get ready to start the day.

Beyond the morning showers and thunderstorms to the southeast, we’ll remain mainly quiet and warm. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll have highs in the 80s once more.

Thursday and Friday may end up being the warmest days of the next seven or so. Cooler days and nights are on the way as we head into the upcoming weekend and even the start of next week.

We’ll also watch the weekend for something else: Rain. The upcoming two-day stretch will hold our best chance in several areas for some rain and maybe a thunderstorm or two.

Showers linger out west as we start the new work and school week, while East River locations stay quiet and seasonably cool for this time of year with temperatures in the 70s.

Odds for near to above average temperatures are favored as we head later into September and toward the official start of fall.