For the first time this year, Sioux Falls was FINALLY able to reach the 50 degree mark for a high temperature! It’s a shame that we won’t do it again for a little while now…especially with what we’re watching for the midweek outlook.

Until we get to that point, we’ll stay mainly quiet as we go into the night.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s to low 30s under partly cloudy skies. It’ll be a bit breezy toward midnight before winds back off a bit more headed into the start of the work week.

Cloud cover increases on Monday to the east, but much of the day should remain at least decent. To the west, snow begins to move in yet again as another late-season system begins to gear up.

Highs for the day range from the 30s in the northeast to the 40s elsewhere. A few low 50s are possible further south and east.

The Tuesday/Wednesday outlook will be one that we continue to watch carefully.

A winter storm watch remains in effect for a large majority of northern, east-central, and northeastern KELOLAND from Monday evening through Wednesday evening as we watch the development of this system and the potential to see disruptive conditions in the form of accumulating snow.

A blizzard warning is in effect for western and portions of southern KELOLAND for the same time frame.

Snow will be the main feature as we go north and west of Sioux Falls on Tuesday, while SE KELOLAND starts with mainly rain before switching to a mix and then all snow going into early Wednesday. There may even be a small lull to the southeast at one point before we go into Tuesday night and Wednesday.

By Wednesday, more snow will be in the forecast before the low departs to our north and east. Windy conditions will stick around through the day.

All in all, this is another late-season storm with a lot of moving parts to it…including the potential for disruptive amounts of accumulating snow and a lot of wind. Keep an eye out for updates as we head into the start of the week.

The end of the week is at least shaping up to show some improvement, with milder temperatures and quieter weather moving in.