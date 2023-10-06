SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It has been a chilly day across KELOLAND. Temperatures have struggled to reach 50°. There are a few rain showers working their way down I-29 that could have a few snow flakes mixed in.

As of 3 PM

There is a Freeze Warning across KELOLAND for tonight through tomorrow morning. We could see the temperatures dipping down near 27°. This would be the first widespread freeze of the season. This freeze would be nearly 2 weeks later than normal for some.

Since midnight the coldest temperatures were in western South Dakota. Upper 20s to low 30s were widespread in western South Dakota, which would’ve brought on the freeze last night and this morning.

The strong winds will start dying down this evening and tonight. In the past 24 hours, the peak wind gusts have been 40 to 50 MPH.

Tonight the winds will be calm. The skies will stay clear in western South Dakota, and clear out in eastern KELOLAND. Overnight lows will drop to the 20s and low 30s across the region.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny. The winds will stay light out of the southwest. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday. Sunday will have mostly sunny skies. The winds will pick up just a little bit out of the northwest. High temperatures will be in the 60s to low 70s.

The first half of the 7 day forecast stays dry. By Wednesday in western South Dakota will see a chance of rain showers. Everyone has a chance of rain showers by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will be in the 60s through the first half of the week, but there is a slight cool down by Friday.