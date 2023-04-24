Though it arguably isn’t as spectacular or vivid as last night’s Northern Lights, today’s sunshine has been quite enjoyable in its own right…especially considering the chilly start to the day.

As of 2 pm CDT Monday

While much of the region stays pretty quiet, we do have the chance to see a few showers here and there…especially toward central and SE KELOLAND.

Overnight lows fall into the 20s further north and east, while 30s are seen to the south.

Some early AM showers are possible in SE KELOLAND, but much of Tuesday should remain mainly quiet in central and eastern KELOLAND. Some showers are possible out to the northwest during the afternoon.

Highs hold in the 50s in many locations with a few 40s in a few areas.

The first of a few rounds of scattered showers will move in on Wednesday, but chances aren’t going to be in place for everyone. To the southeast, we should remain mainly dry. Elsewhere, we’ll see scattered showers develop.

Highs do climb back into the 60s in many locations, which will allow us to at least feel like spring for a change.

The rest of the second half of the week is a little more active, with a daily chance for some scattered showers along the way. The best chance to see rain appears to come along on Thursday into Friday, though Saturday may also feature a few showers at times.

On the thermometer, milder temperatures try to take over as we head into Thursday, but cooler temperatures come back and stick around as we head into the end of the week and the end of the month.