January Thaw Ahead This Week: Storm Center Update- Monday AM, January 10th

Good morning! Yesterday was chilly across eastern KELOLAND with highs in the single digits in Aberdeen and Ortonville, with 22 in Sioux Falls. Today will be a little warmer, but a bigger jump on temperatures is likely tomorrow.

The month so far has been below normal in the mid section of the country. We’ve seen the numbers 5 to 15 degrees below average across much of KELOLAND.

This week will be warmer and dry to start. We are forecasting stronger winds tomorrow with the milder weather. A small disturbance will roll through Minnesota on Wednesday, but a strong system should affect the region on Friday.

We may see some accumulating snow for parts of the region. The areas to watch will be the northern Black Hills and portions of eastern KELOLAND east of I-29 where the chances of 1″ of snow are better.

The coldest of the arctic air will be leaving today and is not set to return for a few days. We already see early signals of new cold by the end of the 10 day forecast.

With mostly sunny skies, expect single digits and teens in the north today, with 40s and 50s in the southwest.

Tonight will not be as cold as lows are reached early in the night and rising temperatures take over toward daybreak.

Tomorrow will be warmer along with the steady winds from the west. There could some pockets of blowing snow in far northern and northeastern SD.

The 7 day forecast looks mild through Thursday. We think snow chances will increase on Friday with highs dropping into the 30s.