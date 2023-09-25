The upper-level low pressure from the weekend is still spinning this morning across Minnesota. As a result, a few more scattered showers will be possible in eastern KELOLAND both today and tomorrow.

The rain totals from Thursday through Sunday morning were heaviest in the areas shaded in yellow and orange on the map below. Sections of SW MN had the least amount of rain.

We picked up another .40″ to .50″ of rain yesterday in Huron and Aberdeen.

Futurecast shows those scattered showers developing across our eastern counties again this afternoon. The cycle of scattered showers could once again develop in eastern KELOLAND on Tuesday.

The map below shows that low pressure center slowly pushing away from KELOLAND. Behind that feature, warmer south winds will bring us mainly dry weather at the end of the week.

Take a look at the extent of the warmer weather coming our direction by early October. We expect 80s will return, especially East River for at least a few days.

Here are the details of the forecast.