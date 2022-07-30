Isolated showers and storms will be possible from northeast South Dakota to western Minnesota this evening through tomorrow morning.

Otherwise, it looks like mostly clear skies this evening and tonight with lows falling to the 60s and 70s.

Even with the slight chance for rain tomorrow morning in eastern KELOLAND, the afternoon will be sunny and hot with widespread 90s. Humidity will also be a little thicker as dew point temperatures reach the middle to upper 60s in eastern KELOLAND.

The new work week will feature mostly dry skies and hot conditions. As of now, there are two chances for 100-degree heat in Sioux Falls…Tuesday and Friday.

With the heat in place for the next several days, remember heat safety. Stay hydrated by drinking water, wear light/loose fitting clothing, and take frequent breaks.