It’s a quiet and pleasant morning across much of KELOLAND after pockets of scattered rain moved across parts of the region yesterday.

Who had the most rain? The Vermillion area had locally 1″ of rain with a thunderstorm late yesterday afternoon. Brookings also picked up over .50″ and the city of Mitchell had a nice rain with .50″ to .75″.

There’s a closer look at the much-needed rain in the Vermillion area. As we talked about yesterday, the heavier rain was not widespread.

Those numbers will be calculated into the 30 day precipitation map today. We are still running on above normal moisture in the areas shaded in green or blue.

The best bet of a few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be south of I-90 this afternoon. If you are fortunate, you may pick up a nice rain, but don’t count on it. After highs mainly in the 80s today, more 70s will filter into the region tomorrow.

Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts. Much hotter weather will move back into the plains by the middle of next week.

You can see the rain trends the next 10 days look wet to our south in Kansas and Missouri. Until the monsoon flow connects back into KELOLAND, widespread rain will not be likely.

Here are the details of the forecast.