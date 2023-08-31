It’s a warm and at times breezy start to the morning in KELOLAND. We found this pretty picture on our LIVE CAM in Wagner just before 7am.

You can see a few hits of rain moving into eastern KELOLAND this morning. The moisture is limited, but we’ll keep following the trends the next few hours.

Here’s a closer look at Futurecast. Notice the strong wind in eastern KELOLAND this afternoon, and more breezy weather tomorrow along with hotter temperatures.

Hot weather will cover much of the mid section of the nation this weekend. We still expect some cooling by Tuesday along with a few areas of rain. We’ll have more details on that subject later today and tomorrow.

Here are the details of the forecast.