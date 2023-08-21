The first of at least three days of intense heat and humidity lived up to the billing to the south and east, while northern KELOLAND was largely able to escape it.

Heat advisories remain in effect until 8 pm CDT/7 pm MDT Monday evening for areas shaded in orange. The exceptions are Todd, Tripp, and Mellette Counties…they have a heat advisory in place until Wednesday night.

Everyone gets in on a warm night under partly to mostly clear skies. Lows only fall into the low to mid-70s to the south and east, with 60s toward the SD/ND border.

Hot and humid conditions hold steady into Tuesday, with northern KELOLAND even getting in on the heat.

An excessive heat warning will remain in effect for southeastern KELOLAND through Wednesday night. Heat index values may reach and even exceed 110 degrees at times. Strenuous outdoor activity should be limited or outright eliminated if possible.

Please do everything you can to stay cool and hydrated during this time, and know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Highs on Tuesday range from the mid 90s to the north to the upper 90s and low/mid 100s elsewhere with high humidity and a warm breeze.

The heat and humidity don’t let up through the middle of the week as a large ridge of high pressure holds steady over the region. Once again, we’ll see highs in the mid-90s to low 100s and triple-digit heat indices.

Change starts to come along on Thursday as “cooler” temperatures come in by then. We’ll still be in the 90s in many areas with some 80s to the west, but it’ll still be a step in the right direction. Shower and storm chances also begin to pop up to the west during this time.

Spotty shower and storm chances linger into Friday and Saturday with more seasonable temperatures also moving back into the region. While not everyone will see rain, everyone does at least get in on a break from the heat that will take us through the weekend and even into the start of next week.

Beyond the 7-day forecast, we warm up a bit again with odds for above-average temperatures being favored. With that said, however, I don’t think it’ll be as hot as this upcoming stretch through Thursday.