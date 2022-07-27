With the passage of the cool front last night, we’re enjoying abundant sunshine across KELOLAND today. There are some spotty showers occurring along and south of I-90, and they are making their way from west to east. Temperatures are near normal, in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight an area of showers and thunderstorms will move through the lower Missouri River valley along the Nebraska and South Dakota border. A couple stray showers may even get as far north as Sioux Falls. But mostly of KELOLAND will have clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a few degrees cooler thanks to a northwest breeze. I say mostly sunny – but there will probably be a thicker batch of cloud cover around Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND due to rainfall down in Nebraska. High temperatures will be pleasantly cool, in the upper 70s. Central South Dakota will make it to the low 80s.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with the upper 70s to around 80 East River, and a few degrees warmer in the west.

The weekend will start dry. Saturday will be mostly sunny as warmer air returns. We’ll reach the upper 80s to low 90s across KELOLAND, with the hottest temperatures in central South Dakota.

We have a shot at some isolated thunderstorms on Sunday as even warmer air comes in. Highs will be around 90 East River and the mid 90s in central South Dakota.

Monday will also be mostly sunny as hot air continues to grip KELOLAND. Highs will be above-average in the low 90s East River and mid 90s in the west.

We are concerned there could be intense heat by the middle of next week. We expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 90s across most of KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, for the middle part of next week. Central South Dakota can expect some triple digits. There is little in the way of sufficient moisture to produced needed rainfall.

Unfortunately, signs are increasing that we will be in for substantial, sweltering heat all of next week as we begin August. Unfortunately, this ridge of heat may extend into the second week of August, so prepare for more heat because we don’t see a break from it or the worsening drought anytime soon.