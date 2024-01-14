While we did have a good amount of sunshine today, it did absolutely nothing to help us warm up in any meaningful way.

With partly to mostly clear skies in place, we’ll have another very cold night on our hands…and that’s without the wind chill that we’ll have to monitor once again.

Wind chill warnings remain in place all night and into the day on Monday across KELOLAND. Wind chill values may drop as low as -50 degrees. Stay inside and stay warm if you are able to do so. If you must head out, please prepare accordingly. Wind chill values that low can cause frostbite to occur in as little as 10 minutes.

With that said, wind chill warnings in western, northern, and northeastern KELOLAND will expire on Monday afternoon. For southeastern KELOLAND, the wind chill warning will remain in place into Tuesday.

Monday will still be a rather cold day across KELOLAND, though a few locations out west may actually creep above zero.

We’ll be able to do that on Tuesday in our East River communities, as “milder” weather compared to what we’re seeing right now comes in. Highs should at least get above zero for the first time since the end of last week.

By Wednesday, we’ll see a frontal boundary come into the area and send a chance for light snow into western KELOLAND at first, with snow chances moving eastward by Thursday.

We’ll quiet down again by Friday and headed into next weekend. As we head beyond the 7 day forecast, we’ll watch as near to above average temperatures take over for the home stretch of the month.

Odds for above average temperatures are favored during this time…with highs climbing back into the 20s and even the 30s by the end of the month.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast: