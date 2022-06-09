Incoming clouds are thickening as they move to the east, bringing light rain showers with them. They will produce more showers, and thunderstorms – possibly strong – in south central South Dakota. Temperatures remain a bit below normal across KELOLAND.

2 PM

Showers should move east out of KELOLAND overnight, leaving behind partly cloudy skies. With a light south breeze, lows will be in the low to mid 50s.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, though clouds could get thicker during the day. With a light westerly breeze turning to the south, temperatures will climb back to the mid to upper 70s East River, and the low 80s in the west.

As we have been promising, strong heating arrives for the weekend. On Saturday, temperatures should jump to above average highs, in the mid 80s East River and the upper 80s West River. We are carrying a slight chance of a thunderstorms for Sioux Falls and Eastern KELOLAND.

Humidity will increase during the weekend, and so will chances for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. The wild card in all this is how hot it will get at cloud level – if temperatures are too warm at cloud level, it will fight off the atmosphere’s attempts to produce thunderstorms. In other words, look for a typical summer type weekend.

A few thunderstorms may linger Tuesday or even Wednesday as temperatures cool back down – though still a little above average. Thursday looks like a sunny and drier day, with the low to mid 80s.

After that, we look for another surge of heat for the following weekend, June 18-19, the final weekend of Spring. Sioux Falls may get another dose of 90 degree temps.