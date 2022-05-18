It is a great spring day across KELOLAND. Abundant sunshine, with only a westerly breeze to complain about. Temperatures are above-normal, in the 70s to around 80 degrees. Weather should be pleasant through the evening hours.

2 PM

Tonight skies will turn partly cloudy behind a cool front dropping through the region. Lows will be in the mid 40s to low 50s. There is just a hint of a nighttime thundershowers in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND near the front.

Brisk south winds will precede a cold front coming toward KELOLAND. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND will be windy and very warm, in the mid 80s. We’ll be in the 70s in northern and western South Dakota, where cloud cover will be thicker and winds will be switching to the northwest. This is a setup for thunderstorms in eastern KELOLAND and rain showers in the west.

We’ve been talking about severe weather possibilities for Sioux Falls and I-29 late in the day, and it looks like the severe weather threat is slightly further east in today’s forecast models. The Storm Prediction Center has bumped the Slight Risk category a bit to the east, now making severe weather more likely in NW Iowa and SW Minnesota than in South Dakota.

After the showers and storms end on Friday, clouds will try to decrease but they’ll have to fight against colder air that comes rushing in from the northwest. Friday afternoon will be breezy, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rapid City, well behind the cold front, will be around 50.

The weekend looks unseasonably cold. We’ll have morning lows in the mid 30s. So far, forecast models continue to hold those lows just above the frost mark except for Rapid City and western South Dakota, but this is something gardeners should keep a close watch on as the weekend approaches. Afternoon highs will only be in the mid 50s on Saturday, and the upper 50s to low 60s on Sunday. Sioux Falls will have greater cloud cover on Saturday, but mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and a little warmer as temperatures start to recover. We have showers in the forecast both Monday and Tuesday, but they don’t look like very much on the forecast models – which cannot even agree on timing.

The second half of next week will feature a warming trend. At this time we expect a warmer than normal Memorial Day Weekend, with Sioux Falls reaching the upper 70s or even 80 degrees.