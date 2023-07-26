A few severe storms developed last night across eastern KELOLAND. One storm south of Miller produced a swath of locally heavy rain, strong winds, and pockets of hail. You can see the storm scan after 10:30pm near Mitchell. The storm cloud tops were way over 60,000 feet. That’s a big storm.

You can see that storm path below, along with a few others just north and east of Sioux Falls. Peak winds gusted to 80mph near Ethan, south of Mitchell.

The storms were part of this summer pattern across the northern plains. The IR Satellite shows all of the storm clusters around the region.

The storms from last night have cleared the area. We have a hot day ahead in Aberdeen.

Futurecast produces lots of 90s today, with a few 100s expected near Pierre. Storm chances look to be widely scattered tonight. The cycle of heat will continue tomorrow. Also, the heat will be accompanied by higher humidity East River, with lower values of moisture West River.

Here are the severe weather outlooks the next couple of days.

The map for Friday night shows a better chance of severe weather again in the southeast.

The pattern into the weekend still looks cooler, with occasional night-time storm chances. This pattern will likely continue into next week.