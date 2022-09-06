Another dry day is ahead for KELOLAND. This was the view from our Lake Madison Camera just before 7am.

It sure was a hot Labor Day in western and central SD, with a few locations rising above 100 degrees.

No major fronts are close to KELOLAND and cloud cover looks minimal today.

The 30 day precipitation map will continue to show declines through Thursday of this week.

Rain chances will be returning to KELOLAND on Friday as a cold front moves through the region. We expect the rain chance to linger into Saturday, mainly in southern KELOLAND. Some of the rain may develop in more organized bands, so local rain totals may be helpful. This pattern may also impact your outdoor plans, so keep watching details of the forecast.

Stay cool in the heat today. Here are the forecast highs.

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s.

Tomorrow will be plenty warm with highs in the 90s and lower 100s.

The weekend looks much cooler with highs only in the 60s by Saturday.