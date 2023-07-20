A pleasant morning is underway in KELOLAND as skies have turned mainly clear across much of the region. We expect highs mainly in the upper 70s to lower 80s today.

That will be cooler compared to yesterday, when highs reached the upper 80s and lower 90s in many areas.

Thunderstorms that developed a few select areas of KELOLAND yesterday have moved well to the south and east. Rain chances will stay low for most areas the next 24 to 36 hours.

Some of the rain yesterday was nice to see west of Sioux Falls. However, the Sioux Falls airport only managed to get .02″.

The 24 hour rain totals have been much lower across much of KELOLAND.

While the 30 day trends have been very helpful for many, several areas east of I-29 are running below normal as we head into this upcoming hotter weather pattern.

The next couple of days look good for temperatures with highs mainly in the upper 70s and lower 80s today, with more 80s common tomorrow. Rain chances still look low, although a few hit and miss showers and t-showers can’t be ruled out in Minnesota tomorrow.

The big story is the heat wave building our direction next week. Temperatures will be above normal across much of the nation, with the hotter weather clearly impacting KELOLAND as well. Highs in 90s are expected, with a few 100s not out of the question.

Speaking of 100s, we also think the heat index will be much higher for parts of next week. The humidity levels will hold the key on how high these numbers go in the extended forecast.

Here are the details of the forecast.