Good morning! Our new Aberdeen LiveCam is showing plenty of blue skies this morning with a warm day ahead.

Dew points are still in the 50s for much of the region. We expect an increase in humidity across much of KELOLAND the next 24 hours.

We certainly have some dry pockets showing up on the 30 day rainfall map. Even areas that have had more rain will be using that moisture at a faster rate due to the above normal temperatures in the forecast.

Thunderstorm chances are low today, but we do see some better chances of scattered clusters of storms coming into central and eastern KELOLAND starting tomorrow afternoon. We do see a few more “chances” of thunderstorms by Saturday as a disturbance approaches the region from the northwest.

Severe weather can’t be ruled out with a few of these storms with a “marginal” risk in green across much of eastern KELOLAND.

The overall jet stream pattern is still very warm. Our best chance of rain will come with any waves that round the top of the ridge and descend into the northern plains. Temperatures will stay above normal in this pattern.

In the meantime, temperatures will stay plenty warm this afternoon with lots of sunshine across KELOLAND.

Lows tonight will drop into 60s with increasing humidity.

Tomorrow will be hot with widespread 90s and a few 100s.

The 7 day forecast keeps a 30% chance of thunderstorms around into Saturday, but 90s will be sticking around into early next week.