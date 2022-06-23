A hotter day is in the forecast for KELOLAND and along with the heat will be a few storms by this evening. The best chance of new storms will be in northeastern SD, where a marginal risk of severe weather is noted in the areas shaded in green.

Futurecast shows the increasing dew points this afternoon, adding to the instability need for those storms. There will be more storms around tomorrow.

You can see the latest severe weather outlook for Friday afternoon and evening includes much of eastern KELOLAND. Large hail and damaging winds are expected with the strongest storms.

Futurecast shows the first thunderstorms late today in central SD, followed by the evening cluster near Aberdeen. New storms will fire tomorrow afternoon and evening along and ahead of the approaching cold front. We expect severe weather with some of these storms are they advance eastward toward sunset Friday night.

In the meantime, expect hot weather today across KELOLAND with highs in the 90s.

Tonight will be mild with evening storms north of Sioux Falls.

Highs will hit the 90s again tomorrow East River, but cooler 70s foretell of things to come this weekend in far NW South Dakota.

Refreshing northwest winds will be around this weekend with highs cooling to the 70s by Sunday.