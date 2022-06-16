Bright sunny skies are expected across much of KELOLAND today. Morning temperatures have dropped into the 40s in parts of western SD, but we will see a quick rise on the numbers this afternoon.

West winds will pick up again today in response to a storm system in southern KELOLAND. Dry weather is forecast across much of the plains, however.

The rain yesterday bumped up a few numbers on the 30 day rain trend map. Expect these numbers to decline in the coming days.

Futurecast shows plenty of 80s both today and tomorrow. We expect dry weather as well, but a few thunderstorms could develop late tomorrow along the Wyoming border.

Winds are forecast to be strongest today in northeastern SD, but stronger winds will shift into western SD tomorrow. Those south winds will expand over the weekend to accompany the heat.

Futurecast shows the core of the heat over KELOLAND this weekend, keeping most of the rain away. A cold front will move in from the northwest starting Monday, allowing a few thunderstorm chances to develop, mainly in the north.

Enjoy the 80s today with the lower humidity and breezy conditions.

Lows tonight will be 50s for most locations.

Tomorrow will be warmer, but the big heat will wait for the weekend.

The worst of the heat should be over by Tuesday and chances of scattered thunderstorms will get better over time into next week.