SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There has been lots of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures have been in the 70s to 80s in a majority of KELOLAND. There are a few 60s in western South Dakota due to the stronger north wind.

As of 2 PM

It has been windy in KELOLAND. In eastern KELOLAND there are strong southerly winds, and in western South Dakota there are strong northerly winds. Wind gusts have been reaching 30 MPH and getting close to 40 MPH in some areas.

As of 2 PM

Tonight we are watching the chance for rain and thunderstorms starting in western South Dakota moving into northeastern KELOLAND by the morning. Winds will be light overnight. Partly cloudy skies in eastern KELOLAND with thicker clouds in western South Dakota. Overnight lows will range from the 40s in western South Dakota to the 50s in central and northeastern KELOLAND, and low 60s in southeastern KELOLAND.

Tomorrow morning there is a chance of severe weather along and east of the James River. The main threats will be hail and strong winds. These storms will quickly move out of the area.

Tomorrow brings the morning rain and thunderstorm chances mainly in northeastern KELOLAND. The day rest of the day will be partly to mostly sunny. Winds will stay lighter than today. Highs will range from the upper 60s in western South Dakota to the upper 80s in southeastern KELOLAND.

On Saturday there will be plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the east. High temperatures will be in the 70s to 80s. Southeastern KELOLAND, including Sioux Falls, will be near 90° which is in record territory.

The 7 day forecast stays well above normal through Monday in Sioux Falls. All of KELOLAND will be warm through the weekend and into Monday. Rain chances start Monday evening in western South Dakota, and move through KELOLAND Tuesday and Wednesday. The rain brings in cooler temperatures by the middle to end of the week.