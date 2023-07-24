We are starting the work week with warm temperatures, with the hottest weather set to arrive by the middle of the week.

Storms developed last night west of Sioux Falls. You can see the quick movement of the activity between Mitchell and Yankton after midnight.

You can see some of the rain totals on VIPIR over 1″ in parts of Hutchinson County.

Hot weather is the big weather story, as 100s moved into parts of western SD yesterday.

The heat will help fuel some of these storms chances. We already have a slight risk of severe tomorrow evening in eastern KELOLAND.

Here’s a look at Futurecast below. Notice the hot weather during the day, but also some scattered rain chances moving in tonight from eastern Wyoming. We will be watching more storm development in central KELOLAND tomorrow night with plenty of heat and humidity for those storms to grab.

The European model shown below indicates a better cluster of storms tomorrow night. The amount of humidity in the air will likely hold the keys to how widespread that rain will be tomorrow night. A similar scenario will develop Thursday night and perhaps again on Saturday.

If you are already looking for relief from the heat, we are seeing cooler trends in the northern plains starting this weekend, with some hints of below normal temperatures here toward the end of the month.

Here are the details of the forecast.